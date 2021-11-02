Madam Mabel Akutey, Secretary of the David Naboare Foundation, has called on the youth in the Nkwanta South Municipality to be conscious of their activities on the internet especially the text, image and video contents they receive or send to others.

She said they should check the sources of these internet content and be certain that sharing them would not harm or affect anyone as well as put them in danger.

Madam Akutey addressing about 80 youth participants from the Mist Senior High School, Smart Start Academy and some community member in the Municipality as part of the 2021 Global Media and Information Literacy Week celebrations, added that there was the need for the youth to be made aware of the laws against false online publications.

As part of the event, a Media and Information Literacy (MIL) film series titled: “Rumours” was premiered to give the participants an insight into how vices such as disinformation, hate speech and viral sexually explicit videos affected people both online and offline.

The film is a production spearheaded by Penplusbytes with support from DW Akademie and is also expected to be premiered in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central and Northern regions.

Penplusbytes is a non-profit organisation that has been leading and implementing media and information literacy projects in Ghana aimed at developing the competencies of young persons aged between 15 to 35 years.

Madam Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbytes, noted that “the theme for this year’s Global MIL Week – “Media and Information Literacy for the Public Good” was apt as they focused on how the global community could use the week-long celebration to build MIL as key to a vision of information as a public good.

She said there was a growing need within the MIL space in Ghana for stakeholder cooperation, adding that some great works had been done over the years within the space, but everyone seemed to be working in silos.

“This year, our key activities will seek to enhance these collaborations that ensure a concerted effort towards using credible information to promote national development.”

Madam Amoah said activities to mark the week-long global celebration included an opening ceremony and exhibition, training, an academic conference and the premiering of the MIL film series “Rumours” throughout the country.