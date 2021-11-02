Youth urged to desist from activities that will compromise nation’s peace

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has noted with stern concern how emerging security threats including, violence during and after general elections, vigilantism, extremists’ activities among others are gradually denting Ghana’s hard-earned peace and national cohesion.

Subsequently, the Commission has stressed the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to deal with the menace head-on to avert any possible escalation.

It also requires rigorous education and sensitisation for the general public especially the youth to wean themselves from engaging in activities that would compromise the country’s peace and security.

Mr Francis Dussey, the Western Regional Deputy Director of the NCCE who shared the sentiments during an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting in Shama, admonished the youth to desist from engaging in insurgence activities and encouraged them to promote National Cohesion to achieve the needed growth for the country.

The IPDC meeting was organised by NCCE with support from the Ministry of National Security and sought to educate the citizenry on the need to ensure Inclusive Participation in Governance to guarantee peaceful coexistence.

The meeting, which started with a film show highlighting the negative repercussions associated with engaging in violent and extremism activities, was attended by representatives of the various political parties, religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth, and recognised pressure groups.

Mr Francis Dussey, underscored the importance of the meeting and said it was crucial to ignite effective dialogue among the political parties and other stakeholders on their collective responsibility to ensure peaceful coexistence.

He said NCCE would continue to reinforce the distinct roles of political parties as key stakeholders in maintaining peace and security in the country saying, their contributions were indispensable.

Mr Dussey expressed the resolve of the NCCE to deepen the collaborative relationship with important stakeholders, including political parties, youth groups, security agencies, District assemblies, traditional authorities, civil society in preserving the peace and security of the country.

He encouraged the citizenry to actively participate in the governance processes of the country stressing that, their participation would go a long way to ensure political stability and economic development.

“As citizens of this country, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure that our motherland continue to enjoy the peace that was bequeathed to us by our forefathers, we must protect it for our future generations, he said’’

Mr Dussey further admonished the public against embarking on protests or street processions without approval from the recognised authorities and warned that such unfortunate events could escalate to disturb the peace and security of the country.

Mrs Harriet Addeywood, the Shama District Director of the NCCE reiterated the need to harness mutual understanding and tolerance of varied opinions to help safeguard the peace and security of the country.

She told the various stakeholders to live up to the expectation in the maintenance of peaceful coexistence.

Mr Samuel Bassaw, the chairperson for Shama IPDC commended the NCCE for organising such an educative programme and also thanked the stakeholders for their immense contributions.

He appealed to them to intensify education on the essence to strive hard to maintain peace and stability in the country.