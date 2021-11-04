Youth urged to desist from acts that will destabilize the country

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE, Mr Abdulai Soale, has advised the youth not to indulge in violent and extremist activities that have the potential of destabilizing the country.

He urged the youth not to allow political parties to recruit them into vigilante groups and movements to perpetrate crimes and violence that could destroy lives and properties.

Mr Soale was addressing an inter-party dialogue committee meeting to reignite dialogue among political parties and other key stakeholders on the need to collectively address the issues of violent extremism.

The event formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana Project being funded by the European Union, to among others, to fight extremism.

It aimed at enhancing political parties and stakeholders skills in preventing organized crimes and identifying early warning signals of extremist violence and counteracting radicalization of the youth in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

It brought together representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, Electoral Commission, faith-based organizations, people living with disabilities, youth associations and women groups.

The Director said the youth needed to eschew all forms of violent extremism and use legal and democratic processes to address their grievances.

He said the youth should engage in acts that ensure peace and stability.

“The future belongs to the youth and we must collectively demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a violent free environment suitable for sustainable development.”

Sagnarigu Zagbang, Naa Bukari Mahama, inter-party dialogue committee Chairman of Sagnarigu Municipality, who addressed participants on the topic:

“National Security Strategy and framework for counteracting violence extremism and terrorism in Ghana,” emphasized the need for community surveillance and awareness creation, especially at places of worship.

He called for the formation of neighbourhood watchdogs and community patrols to enhance security and protection of properties.

“Identifying possible signs of radicalization in our communities should be encouraged to minimize the incidence of violent extremism.”

Inspector William Appiagyei Benefo, Station Officer at the Sagnarigu Municipal Police Headquarters, said violent extremism in communities were a collective and shared responsibility that required the involvement of the citizenry.

“Curbing violence extremism in our communities is not only the responsibility of the security forces, report signs of radicalisms for the security to act upon.”

Participants committed to sensitizing members of their communities to issues of violence and extremism and need to encourage peaceful coexistence to promote sustainable development in their communities.