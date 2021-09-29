Youth urged to develop more interest in the tech space

Mr Erasmus Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of the Duapa Werkspace, has urged the youth to tap into the many opportunities the internet space offered to reduce the spate of unemployment in the country.

He said the tech space allowed individuals to be creative and produce exciting and innovative content which could be a source of wealth creation if done well.

The CEO was speaking at a stakeholders engagement in the Western Region on improving youth unemployment through the use of Information Communication and Technology tools.

The stakeholders, made of up the media, the NCCE, the National Youth Authority, and Small businesses brainstormed on opportunities in the ICT sector and the need to create more awareness, education and information sharing as well as growing the interest of the youth in the technology space.

The stakeholders’ engagement on the theme: “Empowering Youths Employment through Mobile Application Development” was sponsored by the Ghana techlab project.

Mr Ackon recounted how he was denied many job opportunities in his early days because he lacked the requisite skills.

“I was lucky an employer finally decided to employ and train me …and this is my story today…doing much in the tech space.”

The chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace noted how the company worked to create an enabling environment for both potential and young entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and transform their ideas into viable businesses.

“As a means of supporting startups, we provide an affordable and creative co-working and event space, training, and business development support services.”

He added that startups within Duapa Werkspace were nurtured through various business development training programmes, regular mentoring, coaching, and networking.

Mr Micheal Asante Saforo, the Centre Manager said the tech space offered lots of opportunities in terms of software Development to sell businesses and business ideas and encouraged the stakeholders to begin directing youths attention to the space.

He said the centre as a skills development and entrepreneurial hub with partners like the Ghana Techlab had trained more than 20 youth, a programme that was ongoing to grow the skills and interest of many youths in the subject area.

Mr Ralph Menz, an entrepreneur in the tech space, noted how the area had provided many opportunities and economic growth.

Though initially with the desire to study mechanical engineering, his new found love-internet, camera and the general ICT space, he said had been a huge blessing.

Mr Menz, therefore, entreated the stakeholders to be interested to make the Region a technological hub of the country.