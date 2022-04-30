Youth Urged To Enhance Skills Through Entrepreneurial Programmes

Professor Rosemond Boohene, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has urged the youth to take advantage of innovative and entrepreneurial programmes to develop their skills and interest in entrepreneurship.

She said the changing times had taught all the importance of being job creators other than job seekers.

She was speaking at the launch of the Ghana Britain-Partnership for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GB-PIE) , a new project, instituted to equip the youth with the requisite skills and to arouse their interest in becoming successful entrepreneurs.

She said the importance of entrepreneurship to a country’s growth could not be overemphasized, adding that the project would promote innovation through knowledge transfer programmes.

Prof Boohene indicated that, the launch of the project was not only an awareness creation but the beginning of a serious action towards achieving that goal.

“The team shall walk the talk, and together we shall give our support to complement Government’s efforts in achieving the status of sustainable entrepreneurial nation .”

She said the project had come to indirectly support the Centre for Entrepreneurship & Small Enterprise Development (CESED), the Design and Thinking and Innovation Hub (D-HUB) at UCC to help speak loud on innovation and entrepreneurship.

“These are all projects aimed at getting the youth, especially students, involved in entrepreneurship to make us realize our dream of becoming an entrepreneurial Institution”, she noted .

Dr Desmond Omane Acheampong, the Project Lead, said the youth were Africa’s greatest assets and their population was expected to double to about 830 million by 2050.

He said if properly harnessed, the working population would increase to result in high productivity rate and affect economic growth across the continent.

In response to these foreseen opportunity, he said the British Council designed an Innovation for African Universities program (IAU) with the aim to foster the culture of Innovation and entrepreneurship in Universities.

“GB-PIE was birthed directly by the IAU programme to facilitate the development of knowledge and skills needed to build companies, produce products and offer exceptional services to meet the needs of growing populations,” he added.

The Project Lead said the project was timely and was in sync with the leadership vision of UCC to make the University an entrepreneurial Institution.

The GB-PIE projects implementers are UCC and the University of Andrews in Scotland.