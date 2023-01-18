Youth urged to eschew poor attitude towards work

Nana Otuo Serebour, II, Paramount Chief of Asante Juaben, has expressed worry about the bad behaviour and poor working attitude of some employees, especially those in the private sector.

He said thievery of company properties, laziness, irresponsible behavior and poor attitude to work on the part of employees, were some of the factors that had contributed to the collapse of many private enterprises in the country.

He has therefore charged business owners to be vigilant and monitor the attitude of staff members to help keep their business vibrant and running.

Nana Otuo Serebour, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State, was speaking at the inauguration of the Chrital Palace Gardens, a hospitality facility at Juaben in the Ashanti region.

The 50-bed state-of-the-art hotel, located on the outskirts of the Juaben township, has facilities such as a swimming pool, restaurants and conference rooms.

Nana Otuo Serebuor pointed out that some of the youth of today see work as doing a favour to the owner of the company and would therefore not care about the progress and growth of the business.

“What is more worrying is, while you set up a business and employ the youth, they see it as a favour from the side other than embracing the opportunity as a source of livelihood.

Some even resort to stealing, not considering how dire that can affect the progress of the business entirely,” he said.

He said it was time the country’s youth change their bad attitude and treat businesses in which they had been employed as an important avenue catering for them and their families, and work diligently to help the businesses to grow and expand to offer more employment opportunities for others.

Nana Otuo Siriboe commended the owner of the facility for establishing such a progressive business in the area, which was likely to improve tourism, give employment directly and indirectly to the youth, as well as provide a haven for other recreational activities.

Nana Biribiba Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Christal Palace Gardens, said doing businesses in Ghana was very costly, citing high taxes and business registration levies as factors that dampened the abilities of entrepreneurs.

“Business owners suffer the cost of everything, which frustrates and stresses one when setting up companies.

New firms which are yet to register their businesses are supposed to pay certain levies even before one swings into full operation,” he observed.

Nana Biribiba Boateng used the occasion to appeal to the government to subsidize levies for start-up businesses or allow time frames for such entities to fully pay and settle matching business levies and taxes.