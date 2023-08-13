Youth urged to fight corruption

Justice for Ghana (J4G), a pressure group, has urged the youth to rise up against corruption and cronyism to secure a bright future for themselves and the country.

Mr. Dramani Selorm Dzramado, the Convener of J4G, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in recognition of International Youth Day, extended the J4G’s felicitations to the youth of Ghana.

The day served as an opportunity for the youth of Ghana to engage in profound introspection regarding their future and the fate of Ghana, he said.

Mr. Dzramado urged the nation’s youth to refrain from embracing tranquilising rhetorics by politicians, recognising that such sweet-sounding phrases were in stark contrast with the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country.

He reiterated that these rhetorics were cunningly coined to appease the youth, preventing them from challenging the selfish actions of corrupt public officials whose conducts undermined the well-being and aspirations of Ghanaian youths.

He said in accordance with Article 41(f) of Ghana’s Constitution which empowered every Ghanaian to expose and combat the misappropriation and embezzlement of state resources by corrupt public officials, J4G was challenging the youth to fearlessly fight government officials who were mercilessly raping and milking Ghana dry.

Mr. Dzramado noted that the time had come for the youth to rise up against the prevailing tide of grand corruption and break the chains of indifference.

“It is an indisputable fact that all the magnificent things we see and admire in the world have been done through the unwavering creative spirit and energy of young individuals,” he said.

“Hence, those who are abusing positions of trust at the expense of the suffering Ghanaian youth should be forewarned that their days are numbered,” he said.

Mr. Dzramado called on the youth to eschew narrow partisanship and unite under the broad banner of progress for their country.

International Youth Day is held each year on the 12th of August. It is an initiative to celebrate the qualities of young people and recognise the challenges that confronts them.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World.”