Youth urged to guard against acts that ruin their future

Reverend Rueben Kwadzo Avor, Associate Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Ho Bankoe Parish has advised the youth to desist from acts that would haunt them in the future.

He said their actions and inactions today will determine their future progression.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Church’s Youth week celebration, which coincided with a thanksgiving and fundraising service in Ho.

The weeklong celebration which was on the theme “Revive us again, oh Lord,” was celebrated in all congregations of the Church.

Rev Avor admonished them to think of the consequences of any action they would want to take first adding “there is no rush in life.”

He blamed the government and the media for the evils that permeated the fabric of society for allowing and disseminating such evils to dominate the media landscape.

Rev. Avor observed that the penchant to get rich quickly by the youth on “the prosperity preaching latter-day Pastors.”

“Some innocent ones among the youth blindly copy and practice what they see and hear,” he noted.

Rev. Samuel Senanu Asieni, the Parish Pastor advised the youth to take advantage of the interventions put in place by the Church and government to upgrade themselves for a better future.

He called on those in leadership positions to involve the youth in decision making especially those that affected them.

Mr Eric Yao Setsoafia, a former session clerk and a youth activist of the congregation in a sermon advised the youth to use their energies to develop themselves and the nation.

“Do not use your energies for unproductive ventures that would jeopardise your future but use them to build a solid foundation for a prosperous future,” he admonished.

The sermon which was based on the theme “Christ our living bread” was taken from I Kings 19: 4 -8, Ephesians 4: 25 – 32, and John 6: 41 – 51.

Mr Biaku advised the youth to draw closer to Christ the living bread and urged them to work hard to win more souls for Christ.

Some topics treated during the celebration included the response of the youth to homosexuality in the Church, love, sex, and marriage.

There were also cleanup exercises and blood donations.