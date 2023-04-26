Youth urged to persist in moral uprightness

Chief Abubakarr Amadu Toloba, Chief of Dogon in the Madina constituency has advised the youth to hold on to moral uprightness and live above reproach following the celebration of Eid ul Fitr.

He said the end of Ramadan does not mean bringing an end to the humane and upright nature of the individual.

He therefore urged all celebrants, particularly the youth to persist in the values and virtues that was observed during the period of Ramadan which forms the core essence of celebrating the festival.

In an interview with the News Ghana, he admonished parents to play a pivotal role in this cause by advising their children to shy away from unruly behavior and other social vices.

He charged parents to devote time to monitor the routine activities of their children to help them make informed decisions on their supervision.

Parents, he said, have a crucial role to play in the effort to shape the future of our young ones for the good of society.

Chief Toloba charged the youth to desist from all conducts and activities that would tarnish the image of the area.

According to him, the Madina municipality was on record as a peaceful one where Muslims and Christians coexist peacefully in their daily routines.

” All inhabitants of the area have a noble duty to live responsibly to keep the peace we are all enjoying” he said.

He mentioned that the doors of the palace were opened to all who seek logical explanation to any issue agitating their minds.

Chief Toloba paid glowing tribute to Chief Amadu Baba Seidu, his brother, the present chief of Madina for his exemplary leadership for which reason peace prevails in the area.

In his concluding remarks, he urged citizens of all faiths and persuasions to contribute their widow’s mite to put the nation on a better footing.