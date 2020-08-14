Mr John Aggrey, Founder and Chie Executive Officer of HIRED Consult has urged the youth to reshape the global narratives as they mark International Youth Day.

He said the global youth must be poised to deliver and not just sit aloof while the world stage cried out for inclusive participation.

Mr Aggrey who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency noted that the youth needed to move with precision, determination and a clear sense of purpose to support joint courses of action to address the ongoing or emerging global challenges at all levels such as the grassroots, national and international.

He entreated the youth to re-echo and call out to world leaders that there was a need for them to be their life support and help build a better world together.

“Do you know what is achievable for us and within reach? By building an enabling and thriving environment for us to realize our full potential, both in capacity development and social impact, thus, a holistic, and sustainable approach for the development of the global youth and not just only recognition on special days but a lifetime”, he stressed.

According to him, the day marked a significant point for the global youth in shaping the future they want and need.

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day is, “Youth Engagement for Action”.

The theme highlighted how the engagement of young people at the local, national, and global levels was enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes.

It also taught lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics could be significantly enhanced.

Mr Aggrey noted that each must play a critical role in achieving the set targets of the global goals and must be the drivers of action and change, global pacesetters, and not wait for recognition to be proactive.