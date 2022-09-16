Youth urged to seek information to sustain future

Mr Adam Azabre Abugbilla of the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has urged the youth to take up responsibilities that would sustainably benefit them.

He said the plans and decisions young people make would have implications for their future and urged them to look for information that would guide them to develop properly.

Mr Abugbilla, who is in charge of the five regions of the North, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, in response to sexual and reproductive health and uptake of family planning in the Upper East Region.

He said despite the absence of family planning clinics in the Upper East Region, the PPAG worked well with the Ghana Health Service to provide training, technical support and supply of needed commodities such as contraceptive types.

Mr Abugbilla said Family planning was not just contraceptives but a way to help families achieve a plan for their future.

He noted that the approach applied was not the literal translation of family planning that concerns limiting childbirth but a grand plan to cater for the needed care system, including good education for children in the family.

“The issue about Family planning is that people take it just as contraceptives but from our approach, everybody needs a family plan. What you have in your hand, does it help you to take care of the children you have,” he queried.

Mr Abugbilla, therefore, urged the youth to make responsible decisions and not to hide behind their actions thinking that they are not seen.

He advised them to reposition themselves to take up responsibilities that would break the cycle of poverty experienced in their communities.