Youth urged to take advantage of ‘YouStart’ initiative

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has encouraged the youth to prepare adequately towards taking advantage of the “YouStart” initiative to create sustainable businesses for self-employment.

The initiative, as stated in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, was a more sustainable way of dealing with graduate unemployment in the country, he said.

He urged the youth, who were interested in entrepreneurship, not to despise the small beginnings of their businesses as they could grow into big entreprises with the needed push and attention.

Mr Darko-Mensah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, therefore, implored final year tertiary students to concentrate on their studies, graduate with good grades, and enter into profit-making ventures with the knowledge acquired.

He recounted how his grandmother started a corn milling business, which later got her into the hotel business and later become a legacy of a big family company.

He urged the youth with interest in politics to be courageous to pursue it with a good conscience and not self-seeking interests.

The Minister encouraged the citizens not to shy away from their tax obligations but must prioritise them to propel the wheels of development.

On infrastructural development in the region, he said the sod had been cut for the commencement of the Takoradi-Tarkwa road where work was progressing steadily.