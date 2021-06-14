Mr Eric Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of RMSP Ghana Limited, a research company, has called on the youth to develop interest and venture into commercial agriculture to enhance food security and economic growth.

He said it was time the youth went into technology-driven agriculture to promote the country’s economic transformation agenda.

Mr Arthur made the call at a forum on opportunities for the youth, organised by Yefi Ghana and funded by Oxfam in Ghana, in Tamale.

He said even though the government had expanded the support from 1.2 million to 1.5 million farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme, it was important to leverage digitisation in the agriculture sector.

This, he said, would help to boost food production and expand access to markets at local and international levels to develop the country’s economy.

Mr Arthur appealed to stakeholders in the agriculture sector to increase their support to the National Food Buffer Stock Company and the Ghana Commodity Exchange to augment food stocks to avoid shortages in the country.

Mr Alhassan Abdul-Ganiyu, Technical Advisor for Youth, Advocacy and Gender at Yefi Ghana, appealed to policymakers to involve the youth and vulnerable groups in formulating policies that would benefit them to improve their wellbeing.

He noted that the government and other stakeholders needed to target the vulnerable and the youth groups to address issues confronting them.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMensah Sarbah Hall Alumni supports Green Ghana project
Next articleGRA Commissioner General urges Ghanaians to help sustain environment
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here