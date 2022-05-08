Youth urged to venture into animal rearing

Mr Michael Opuni Frimpong, Acting General Manager, Agrihouse Foundation, has urged young people who have interest in entrepreneurship to venture into the animal rearing value chain.

He said the sector was profitable and had a lot of economic prospects for young startups ranging from the rearing of animals to trading in animal products and animal feeds.

Mr Frimpong said this on the sidelines of the 2022 Ghana Chicken Festival (GhaChick) event in Accra organised by the Agrihouse Foundation.

The event highlighted the significance of Ghana’s poultry industry and brought together stakeholders in the poultry value chain.

Mr Frimpong said they could begin their poultry business by starting with backyard rearing.

He said rearing of animals was less costly and required less capital as compared to other entrepreneurship ventures.

“Often, when people decide to go into agriculture entrepreneurship they only think of crop farming and not animal rearing. Nonetheless, the latter has become a profitable venture where most youth could venture,” he stressed.

Mrs Akosua Kyerewaa, Executive Director of Miss Agriculture Ghana Foundation, also encouraged young ladies to go into agriculture value chain, especially the rearing of poultry.

She called on government and policy makers to regulate the importation of chicken into the country, saying, it was affecting the local chicken industry.

“Government can allocate some quota to local producers in the supply of chicken products, at least 50 per cent, through policy,” she said, and stressed that the taste for foreign imported chicken was affecting the local chicken industry.