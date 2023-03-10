Youths take greater share of Ghana’s migrating population – GSS

Youths constitute the highest number of the migrating population in Ghana, said an official report launched here Thursday.

The Thematic Report on Migration was launched by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Fund on Population Activities.

The report classified 30 percent of Ghana’s 30.8 million population as migrants. This migrating population constituted those who moved permanently from their original birthplaces to other parts of the country.

The report said a bulging concentration of young adults between 15 and 49 years constituted the highest number of the migrating population.

Some factors driving migration within the country include education, employment, marriage, settlement, and family reunification.

“Considering the large number of youth migration in the country, it is important to equip young people with the necessary skills to enable them to fend for themselves when they migrate,” said John Anarfi, lead writer of the report, adding that it will enable the country to reap the demographic dividends of its youthful population.

Fatou Ndiaye, the IOM Country Director for Ghana, Togo, and Benin, lauded the GSS for coming out with the report.

“I want to reiterate the International Organization for Migration’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Statistical Service in improving migration statistics for development,” she added. Enditem