YouTube Bans False Content Casting Doubt Over Elections in US and Germany

Global platform YouTube issued new regulations proscribing posting of false content that casts doubt on the election results including the recent federal elections in Germany and the presidential election in the United States.

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of select past national elections, after final election results are officially certified,” the new YouTube policies say, when elaborating on types of misinformation that is forbidden to post from now on.

This particular rule is applicable to the presidential election in the US and the 2021 parliamentary elections in Germany.

“Content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, error, or glitches changed the outcome of the German parliamentary (Bundestag) elections, delegitimizes the formation of the new government or the election and appointment of the next German Chancellor,” the rules states.

However, YouTube can authorize posting the video that is contrary to the policies if there are denials of the controversial statements in the content or there is an additional context. The content breaching the rules is subject to deletion, and if a user violates the rules three times, their channel will be terminated.

On Monday, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki expressed hope that the platform would keep working in Russia after Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor’s requests to delete videos with false data about COVID-19, that were allegedly ignored by the service.