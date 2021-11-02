YouTube Blocks Belarusian Investigative Committee’s Official Channel

Youtube has blocked the official channel of the Belarusian investigative committee, its spokeswoman Yulia Goncharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“A few weeks ago, the official account of the Investigative Committee of Belarus was blocked without explanation and reasons. Now there is no way to edit the YouTube channel linked to it, to which about 24 thousand subscribers are subscribed. The channel’s content contained videos on high-profile cases, significant materials on combating crime, countering cybercrime, drug trafficking, drug trafficking, presentation videos and other socially significant data,” Goncharova said.