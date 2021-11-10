YouTube Makes Dislike Count on Videos Private, Button Still Available

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
youtube
youtube

The video-sharing platform YouTube will keep the dislike button on videos but will make the dislike count private, the company said on Wednesday.

“We’re making the dislike counts private across YouTube, but the dislike button is not going away. This change will start gradually rolling out today,” YouTube said in a post on its company blog.

YouTube said the decision is part of an effort to ensure that YouTube promotes respectful interactions between viewers and creators.

Research done by the company found that viewers were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count if they could not see it, YoyTube added.

Content creators will still be able to see dislike counts alongside other metrics about performance, according to YouTube.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here