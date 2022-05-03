YouTube platform for Ghanaian football legends to be launched

Mr. Anthony Baffoe General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has hinted that the association will launch a platform on YouTube which would help football legends share their stories to the world.

The former Black Stars player disclosed this at the launch of former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan’s “LeGyandary” book which tells the life story of the football legend since his career began.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Baffoe said it was necessary for the association to come up with such an initiative as part of efforts to educate young footballers.

He said, “We are coming up with an initiative which is going to be like PFAG TV on YouTube where a lot of legends are going to tell their stories as well to educate the up and coming ones and to show what former players have done.”

According to the PFAG General Secretary, this would motivate youngsters who are trying to reach top level in their career and also know some hidden stories of former players.

He made references to some former Black Stars legends like Sammy Kuffour, Stephen Appiah and Reverend Osei Kofi who had different stories to tell in different ways.

Mr. Baffoe also urged authorities in Ghana to start naming football legends as Official Ambassadors to help put Ghana on the map.

“I would commend Asamoah Gyan for what he has done, I am really proud of him, he is indeed a legend so let’s all support him,” he added.

Some former Black Stars players who graced the event were Abedi Ayew, Sammy Kuffour, Augustine Arhinful, Stephen Appiah, John Painstil, Laryea Kingston, Agyeman Badu, Fataw Dauda and many others.