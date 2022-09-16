You’ve Failed! We Can’t Have You As A Leader – Koku Anyidoho To Mahama

Founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has stressed the fact that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not ready at this time, to have a failed leader as its flagbearer.

He slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his plans to run for President again.

According to Mr. Koku Anyidoho the 2020 NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama failed during his first term as President, attributing it to the massive defeat in the 2016 general elections.