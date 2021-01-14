dpa/GNA – When Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was voted into the highest office in 1986, he proclaimed that Africa’s main problem is that leaders tend to cling to power.

But today, exactly 35 years later, Museveni has become who he once abhorred. The 76-year-old is one of the continent’s longest serving heads of state, and is standing to be re-elected for yet another five-year term.

Born in 1944 to pastoralists in south-western Uganda, Museveni became interested in politics as a teenager. He studied political science and economics in neighbouring Tanzania, where he led a student union, joined pan-African liberation movements and is said to have adopted Marxist ideas.

As the leader of the left-leaning Ugandan rebel group Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), Museveni fought alongside Tanzanian forces against Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, until Amin was overthrown in 1979.

Milton Obote was elected president a year later, but Museveni and his camp claimed the polls had been rigged and began yet another guerilla war, which eventually led to a military coup that deposed of Obote in 1985.

After several months of near chaos, Museveni’s rebel group seized control of the country.

Museveni was sworn in as president with the promise of security, human rights and turning the East African nation into a democracy.

One of Museveni’s first actions, however, was to suspend multi-party rule, arguing political parties caused division during a time when Uganda needed unity. Museveni pledged to stand down after four years, but never did.

When Uganda eventually held its first multi-party election in 1996, Museveni was confirmed as president.

Opposition has since then been systematically stifled in Uganda, and anti-government protests have been swiftly suppressed, often by force.

In 2005, Museveni changed the constitution to remove presidential term limits and a few years later also a removed the presidential age limit of 75 years – paving the way for his candidacy in the January 14 elections.

The ruling National Resistance Movement and security forces have been working hard over the past months to ensure yet another electoral victory for Museveni.

Opposition rallies and campaigns have been curtailed violently, especially those of Museveni’s fiercest rival, singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Ugandans anticipate that Museveni will do his best to rig Thursday’s poll in his favour. If he loses the election nonetheless, Museveni is expected to contest the result.