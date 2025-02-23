Yul Edochie Ignites Controversy with DNA Test Remarks Amid Personal Turmoil

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred fierce debate across social media after asserting that women who refuse DNA tests for their children “have something to hide.”

In a February 21 Instagram post, the polarizing actor doubled down on his stance, writing: “Any woman who refuses to do a DNA test on her child when it is demanded is hiding something. Don’t fall for any excuse she gives you. A clear conscience fears nothing.”

The remarks, framed as a caution to men, drew swift backlash, with critics highlighting the irony of Edochie’s moralizing amid his own highly publicized marital controversies. The actor, once celebrated for his 17-year marriage to May Edochie—with whom he shares four children—faced widespread condemnation in 2022 after revealing a secret relationship with actress Judy Austin, who bore him a son. May later filed for divorce in 2023, citing “emotional distress, betrayal, and public humiliation” caused by his actions.

While some social media users echoed Edochie’s call for mandatory DNA testing, others lambasted him as hypocritical. “A man who abandoned his wife and kids to start a new family isn’t the poster child for trust,” one user retorted. Another questioned, “How can you preach about ‘clear consciences’ when yours is riddled with deceit?”

Edochie’s personal life has remained a lightning rod for public scrutiny since 2022, when he unveiled Judy as his second wife, upending traditional norms in a culture where polygamy, though legal, often carries social stigma. His advocacy for DNA testing—a sensitive topic in Nigeria amid rising paternity disputes—has further polarized audiences. Supporters argue transparency is vital, while detractors view his comments as misogynistic, shifting blame onto women while ignoring systemic issues of male accountability.

The debate underscores broader tensions around gender, trust, and familial responsibility in Nigeria. As critics dissect Edochie’s credibility, his remarks have inadvertently spotlighted a societal reckoning: Can calls for DNA fairness coexist with accountability for those who fracture family units? For now, the actor’s divisive rhetoric ensures the conversation—and controversy—will rage on.