Yung Baller To bring audiomack more users in Sierra Leone

Mohamed Sanago, alias Yung Baller, the recently designated audiomack ambassador for Sierra Leone, has declared his intention to create audiomack the largest streaming service in his nation.

After Brian Chege, the vice president of Audiomack Africa, and other ambassadors including Fizzy Obop (Nigeria), Maxwell Adjavon (Ghana), Shadrack Kisame (Uganda), and others made the announcement through Audiomack’s channels, he was appointed.

Yung Baller intends to increase the number of users on the platform, instruct users on how to utilize it, and enable producers to monetize their work.

Mohamed Junior Sanago, a Sierra Leonean musician who is also known as Yung Baller or Itsyb in the African music community, is on a mission to bring the maringa sound, a type of music from Sierra Leone, to the attention of global music trends like Afrobeats, Afropop, Amapiano, and others.

He doesn’t aim to imitate or Africanize western music, according to Yung Baller, but rather sticks to his maringa sound.

Afro-fusion music has been added by Yung Baller to the maringa sound to give it a contemporary feel.