Yung D3mz is Guide Radio’s ‘’1UP Artist’’ for September

Yung D3mz is the youngest producer to have been nominated for the ‘’Producer of the Year’’ award at the 2021 edition of the VGMAs. Born Nicholas Edem Coffie, Yung D3mz found love in music and made his debut as a producer first before introducing himself as a vocalist. He is the producer behind Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Baajo’, ‘Turn on the Lights’, Gyakie’s ‘Whine’ among others.

As a vocalist, he has been featured on songs from DJ Kwamzy, Moor Sound and a joint project with Boye The Genius and Uche B titled ‘Girls Like You’. It is for Yung D3mz’ uniqueness and versatility that Guide Radio 91.5FM chose the artist/producer as the ‘’1UP Artist’’ of the month of September.

Yung D3mz’ debut as an artist came with an EP early this year titled ‘’Yung’’. On each song, D3mz flexes his range by playing around with different genres resulting in a 5-track project that proves his experience as a producer makes him an even better artist.

During his lyric breakdown on the Taped Essentials show on Guide Radio 91.5FM’s Instagram, Yung D3mz revealed that the infectious lead single off the project, ‘Fever’ is actually an unfinished song. In another conversation with Guide Radio 91.5FM’s Sundown Show host, Moor Sound, he also shared that his versatility will soon expand from music into other art areas such as film.

‘’1UP Artist’’ of the month is a Guide Radio 91.5FM initiative. Every month, an extremely talented artist is selected and amplified by the station both on-air and digitally. Through interviews, curated content and more, Guide Radio connects the 1UP Artist to a wider audience and brings fans closer to the artist.