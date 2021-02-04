Disabled athlete, Yusif Amadu is very sure of making an improved performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, after gaining exposure and experience in Rio 2016, where he represented Ghana,

He told Yours Truly, he is sure of placing in a respectable position at Tokyo.

Amadu who does the high jump and decathlon said it is not easy at all to be a disabled athlete as no support is coming from anywhere to plan and prepare.

According to him, he had to pay his own trip to go and engage in the qualifiers outside Ghana, to the USA precisely, and people are yet to recognize him as an international star or Olympian.

He appealed to the government to support sports men and women, especially the disabled athletes who are capable of winning medals for the nation.

He said it is very sad to watch him train on old mattresses, and called on the sports authorities to get him the right approved training materials, as he can compete and beat many people whose nation’s take good care off.

Amadu has jumped over the qualifying mark of 1.45m in high jump, and now he is jumping over 1.75m, however the world best are jumping 1. 90m and above which he believes he can do better if he gets some motivation and inspiration.

He also called on sports journalists to promote disabled sports and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Other disabled athletes who have qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are blind cyclist Frederick Assor and Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe (Wheel Chair Race), the current SWAG Sports Personality of the year.