Yussif Basigi and three others shortlisted for WPL Coach of the month award

Hasaacas Ladies’ Yussif Basigi, Faith Ladies’ Reginald Asante and two others have been shortlisted for NASCO Coach of the month for October in the ongoing 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The two others who made the top spot were Coach Adam Tamimu of Pearlpia Ladies and Ashtown Ladies Coach, Aboagye Dacosta.

The four selected coaches were impressive in the month of October, hence the selection by the GFA.

Yussif Basigi made it through with Hasaacas Ladies in all four games played in October, as he managed to pick a 100 per cent win over his opponents.

His side managed to score 12 goals and conceded only two, showing the amount of input the gaffer had made to make this a reality and also maintaining the top spot of the Southern Zone.

Faith Ladies’ Reginald Asante was also solid with his Dansoman based side as he led them to win three games and lost one in October.

His side scored six goals against their opponents and also conceded two goals in all four games played as he hope to move from second place in his zone.

Experienced coach, Tamimu Adam was also breaking barriers with his side, Pearlpia Ladies who recorded three wins and a draw in all four encounters in October.

Pearl Pia Ladies are now placed second on the Northern Zone table with 16 points, equaling leaders, Ampem Darkoa who have also recorded 16 points.

The side scored seven goals and conceded three goals against their opponents last two months.

Ash-Town Ladies Coach, Aboagye Darcosta also made the top four list having led his side to display a top and shocking performance in October.

The Ashanti based side won two games and picked up two draws as he managed to score six and also concede two with his team.

The are currently placed fourth on the Northern Zone of WPL table.

The winner of the NASCO Coach of the month for October would take home a 43inch television, trophy and a cash prize from Malta Guinness.