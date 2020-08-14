Coach of the National U-20 female team, Yussif Basigi have invited 31 players to camp to resume preparations for the 2020 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana’s Black Princesses started preparation in March before traveling to participate in an International Women’s Day friendly with Morocco where they impressed with their stunning performance.

However, the team was forced to break camp due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

The 31 invited players are to report to the Supernnuation Hostel in Cape Coast on Friday, August 14, 2020 to begin preparations for the qualifiers.

All players, technical staff members and essential service providers will go through a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival.

The Black Princesses will take on Guinea Bissau on Friday, September 4 in an away encounter before meeting in a week’s time for the return match.

Herein full list:

Goalkeepers; Grace Banwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Barikisu Ishahaku- Northern Ladies Selina Abalansa – Soccer Intellectuals, Cynthia Kolan – Pearlpia Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy

Defenders; Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Cecelia Hagan – Sea Lions

Queenabel Ankrah – Hasaacas Ladies, Tedina Sekyere- Dreamz Ladies, Faustina Aidoo -Halifax Ladies, Sophia Dadzie- Sea Lions, Nina Norshie – Valued Girls

Diana Antwi – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi- Sea Lions and Lauratu Issaka – Mfantsiman Ladies,

Midfielders; Patience Kundok-Peterson- Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Grace Acheampong – Ashtown Ladies, Fuseina Mumuni – PearlPia Ladies, Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies

Comfort Yeboah – Soccer Intellectuals, Joyce Larbi – Kumasi Sports Academy and Suzzy Dede Teye – Ladystrikers.

Attackers; Milot Abena Pokua – Hasaacas Ladies, Mukarama Abdulai – Northern Ladies, Abdul Rahman Barikisu – PearlPia Ladies, Faustina Akpo- Halifax Ladies

Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Sandra Owusu Ansah – Zouch Mosbec FC

Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies, Rafia Kulchire Alhassan – Hasaacas Ladies and

Abigail Tutuwaa – Prisons Ladies.