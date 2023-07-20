Yve Digital CEO shortlisted for Forty under 40 Achievers Awards

Mr. Kwame Baah, the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, a music aggregation platform, has been nominated for the “Forty under 40 Achievers Awards” under the music and entertainment category.

This would be the second time Mr. Baah has been nominated in the aforementioned category, considering his stellar performance in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Baah, who is an astute music entrepreneur, has been distributing music for industry heavyweights like Okyeame Kwame, Fameye, D-Black, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, and many more.

In 2023, Mr. Baah launched his latest venture, Get The Artiste, a music company that facilitates bookings for musicians and celebrities.

The Forty under 40 Achievers Awards seek to identify and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of forty (40), who are making an impact in the industry.

Voting is currently ongoing after the unveiling of the shortlist from various sectors, with the main awards nights billed for September 1, 2023.