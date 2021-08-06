Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah Embarks on Media Tour in Ghana

After working on groundbreaking music projects, dishing out spectacular performances, topping Gospel Charts and winning Gospel Music and video awards in the UK, multi-talented UK-based Gospel artiste, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, arrives in Ghana to hit the roads on a media tour this August 2021, as part of her ministry.

She is in town to promote her latest body of work, “Shidaa” featuring M.O.G MUSIC. Shidaa is a Ga dialect meaning ‘thanksgiving’. The new song receiving great reviews from music critics is already out and available on all digital stores.

Minister Yvonne who was born in Ghana also doubles as HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces.

Acknowledged as a supremely talented singer and songwriter, Minister Yvonne is famed for her powerful vocal prowess, world-class music videos, and as an enchanting performer – winning souls for God and increasingly building her fan-base across the globe. In her one-year music journey, Minister Yvonne has released four (4) life-time relevant songs that continues to impact lives and shape destinies like “Conqueror” (released in 2020), award winning “Besuka”, and the spirit-engulfed “Unchangeable God”.

According to her, the tour also provides a glorious opportunity to share her story with Ghanaians, showcase her creative talent to the masses, making Ghanaians know what to expect of her before the year ends and also to build on her brand and rising up to become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry.

She will appear on several media stations such as TV3, Kessben TV, Angel FM (Accra), Nhyira FM, LUV FM, Opemsuo FM, Onua FM, GhOne TV, among several others in Kumasi and Accra.

Keep following and supporting Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah ministry. For more information concerning her tour and everything about her,