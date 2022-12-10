Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah Performs at 2022 MTM Awards in UK

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, professionally known as Minister Yvonne delivered an epic performance of her debut album during the 2022 MTM Awards on Saturday evening November 26.

The award-winning and supremely talented UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician brought two songs from the ‘Faith’ album – “Heal the Land” and “‘Hyebrε Sesafoↄ” to life at the Delta Bristol Marriott Hotel City Centre auditorium during the awards.

The UK-based Gospel Song of the Year winner at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards-UK was also Finalist in the MTM Music & Entertainment Award category.

The prestigious MTM Awards is renowned for pushing boundaries and offering audiences a world class Glittering Gala Award Evening and nominees an extraordinary experience of a lifetime to showcase their excellence & achievements. It offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network, exchange ideas and celebrate with some of the finest in the region, national, across international waters.

The MTM 10th Anniversary Glittering Gala Awards Evening programme was attended by a multitude of business and community leaders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians and media representatives.

Minister Yvonne was early this year awarded the Female Songwriter of Excellence at the famous Maranatha Awards in USA.

Minister Yvonne who doubles as the British Armed Forces HR specialist did not disappoint the audience as she served them with a touch of beautiful and spirit-engulfed gospel songs.