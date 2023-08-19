Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah receives two nominations in the UK

UK-based Ghanaian artiste Minister Yvonne has been nominated in two categories of this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK. The GMA-UK have been taking place since 2016, and is a platform that rewards excellence in the Ghanaian music industry and showcases the cultural and entertainment uniqueness of Ghana to the rest of the world.

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, popularly known in the showbiz circle as Minister Yvonne has been nominated for UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year and UK-based Gospel Song of the of the Year for her hit song ‘Give me Rest’ which feature on her debut album FAITH, released late last year.

The ‘Hyebre Sesafo’ hitmaker continues to make strides in her music career bagging nominations and winning awards over the past few years in her ministry.

After being nominated for this year’s GMA-UK, Minister Yvonne expressed her joy for being recognised as one of the breakthrough artistes in the Ghanaian music landscape and was hopeful of winning it.

She posted on her Facebook page “But thanks be to God, who always leads us as captives in Christ’s triumphal procession and uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere. 2 Co 2:14.

This Journey hasn’t been easy, but for the fulfilment of His word. He makes it possible through Prayers, perseverance, dedication and Hardwork…” and called upon her fans and loved ones to vote for her to win them as she won both in the 2021 edition.

The Gospel artiste cum British Armed Forces HR Specialist’s newest song ‘Breathe’ drops in the coming days.