Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah receives Women’s Choice Award Africa nomination

One year of triumphant entry into the Gospel music scene with her chart-topping songs – and one year of her philanthropic gestures demonstrated to several charity organisations, caregivers and orphanage homes across UK and her home country, Ghana – Minister Yvonne has received her first humanitarian award nomination of the year.

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah is nominated for Humanitarian of the year Award by Women’s Choice Awards Africa for the 2021 edition.

According to the organisers, Global Ovations Limited, the awards scheme seeks to celebrate women who are championing noble causes and setting remarkable paces across the African continent.

The Gospel musician who doubles as HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces and the CEO of YAT Ministries Foundation, has said “giving back is no longer a choice but has to be a way of life”. She has previously provided educational opportunities and medical assistance to orphaned and vulnerable children and assist low-income families in its entirety. She has pledged that she would continue to prioritise the needs of the less privileged in society.

As COVID-19 kept devastating and rampaging care homes, Minister Yvonne in April this year, donated items worth thousands of cedis and cash amount to the Eye of the Lord Orphanage in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region of Ghana

The fast-rising UK-based songstress appears to have caught the eyes of the awards organisers despite her donations which are predominantly done without jamboree and massive media coverage.

According to the organisers, the nomination of Minister Yvonne under the Humanitarian of the Year category is “in recognition of her remarkable strides, noteworthy success, outstanding leadership and tireless efforts”. The awards event slated for November 20, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, is under the theme “The Progressive Portrayal of Women – its impact on the National and Organisational Development.

The enigmatic performer is promoting her new music video “Shidaa” featuring MOG MUSIC. The song can be accessed at her YouTube page, Yvonne Asamoah Tawiah.