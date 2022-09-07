Yvonne drops new single “Hyebre Sesafoo”

Many believers place their trust in the Almighty God to change their lives and to help them on their journey to success, United Kingdom (UK)-based Ghanaian gospel musician Minister Yvvone has dropped a heart-warming motivational tune titled ”Hyebre Sesafoo”.

The budding gospel musician is once again on a mission to enrich the souls of believers with some good music with the release of her latest single, “Hy3br3 Sesafoo”, which translates into English as “Destiny Changer.”

The latest song has been beautifully composed with strings and piano to complement Minister Yvonne’s exceptional voice.

The track is the first to arrive off the artiste’s 10-track upcoming debut “Faith” album, which would be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

According to the 2021 Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards (UK), the idea of her song was to project God as the fulfiller of dreams despite the unrelenting demands of believers.

“The song is a beautiful reminder that we are not alone and that God’s miracles, signs, wonders, and encamping angels are active, alive, and still doing us good today. The destiny changing God is still at work,” Minister Yvonne said,

The song, which is available across various digital platforms, has received a great review by music critics and it is currently available on all online digital platforms; the music video can also be seen on Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah’s YouTube channel.