Yvonne Nelson: Ghanaian Actress, Activist and Education Advocate

Yvonne Nelson, born November 12, 1985, in Accra, is a prominent figure in Ghana’s film industry and socio-political activism.

Rising to fame through her acting career, she has also become a vocal advocate for governance accountability and women’s rights.

Nelson gained national attention in 2015 by leading a vigil against persistent power outages under then-President John Dramani Mahama, drawing coverage from international media. Her activism underscores her commitment to leveraging her platform for public accountability.

Educated at St. Martins De Porres School and Aggrey Memorial Senior High School, Nelson pursued higher education at Central University (Human Resource Management) and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She emphasizes the importance of academic advancement, recently earning a second degree.

In her personal life, Nelson is a mother to daughter Ryan Robberts, born in 2017. She has publicly advocated against abortion while sharing her own experiences. Despite past relationships, she remains unmarried, citing challenges in finding mutual commitment.

Nelson’s strained relationship with her late father, whom she declined to mourn publicly, reflects her candidness about familial struggles. She maintains a close bond with her mother, Margaret Gaddy, frequently celebrating her in public forums.

Balancing cinema, education, and activism, Nelson’s multifaceted career continues to inspire discussions on governance, gender equity, and personal resilience in Ghana.