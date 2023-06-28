Yvonne Nelson’s concise reply to Sarkodie: “Respect Womanhood”

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has rebuffed claims made by Sarkodie in his newly released song “Try Me,” urging him to respect womanhood.

The banter between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie has been fascinating after the release of “I am not Yvonne Nelson,” which has sparked so many controversies.

Sarkodie, in his response, told Yvonne Nelson to take the blame for aborting the baby in their relationship in recent years, as it was not his idea to terminate the pregnancy.

But Yvonne Nelson in a rebuttal said, “In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them.

“Insults wont work michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap still doesn’t change the TRUTH.”

Sarkodie, in his response, didn’t deny having a relationship with Yvonne Nelson but stated that the actress was selective in some of the claims in her book.