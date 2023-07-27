Yvonne Nelson’s memoir was a major turning point for Sarkodie-DJ Azonto

Ghana’s Amapiano King, DJ Azonto, says Yvonne Nelson has helped revive the music career of Sarkodie after she released her memoir.

In a recent interview, Azonto stressed the importance of dating an educated woman citing the case of Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson and how both are greatly benefiting from the memoir.

According to DJ Azonto, who is married to a prominent banker, despite his street life and influence, he believes education is the key to success, both in relationships and in careers.

“Sometimes having just an educated partner can help boost your career, as it did for Sarkodie recently after Yvonne Nelson released her book. Before the book, he cancelled most of his tour, but after the book, he’s headlining major international shows, which is very good,” DJ Azonto stated.

He added: “Yvonne Nelson’s memoir was a major turning point for Sarkodie’s career. It helped to bring attention to him and allowed him to reach a wider audience.”

DJ Azonto further advised every hustler to try to get some level of education or marry an educated woman.

He is set to release another groundbreaking single featuring his wife, Mrs. Diana Arthur, popularly known as Anita Gucci, along with an iPhone 15 dance challenge to fans for the song titled “Anita”.

He is also nominated for major international award shows such as the Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana Music Awards Europe, and Global Music Awards South Africa.