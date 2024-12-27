Yvonne Okoro Reveals Preference for Nigerian Men Over Ghanaian Men

Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Yvonne Okoro has stirred conversation with her candid revelation that she prefers Nigerian men over Ghanaian men.

In a recent interview on Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb, Okoro shared her personal views while discussing various topics, including the ongoing Ghana vs. Nigerian jollof debate.

Okoro, who is known for her acting roles in several popular films, was asked about her relationship preferences. She noted that while financial stability plays a role in choosing a partner, love and affection are ultimately more important. “Money is not the only thing; love and affection are very important,” she emphasized, adding, “They can give you money, but what if they are abusive?”

The actress, who featured in One Night Guests alongside Ini Edo, Majid Michel, and Chidi Mokeme, also took the opportunity to delve into her perspective on relationships, asserting that emotional connections and mutual respect should be prioritized.

Her comments sparked discussion, highlighting the complex dynamics of relationships and individual preferences in both love and lifestyle.