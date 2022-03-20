Yvonne Shortlisted For MTM National/UK Award For Arts And Culture

Multiple congratulations are in order for Minister Yvonne as she gets shortlisted at the recently award nominations released by MTM Awards in the United Kingdom.

The Glittering Gala Award which is set to take place on Saturday the 26th of November 2022 at The Bristol Marriot Hotel, City Centre, has its public online voting already began since 9th of March 2022. Please do not hesitate to vote for Minister Yvonne here: https://www.mtmawards.co.uk/vote-now/ to win the coveted award.

According to the award organisers, it has been “an honour and a privilege to be able to celebrate the excellence and achievements of our rich and diverse ethnic communities and to offer our finalists and guests a unique opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and celebrate with some of the finest in the South West, in the UK, across international waters and those on our doorstep”.

It is another excitement moment for the YAT Ministries frontrunner whose real name is Yvonne Asamoah–Tawiah.

The Gospel musician cum HR Specialist with the British Army recently got featured on BBC Music Introducing; making her the first-ever Ghanaian female Gospel artiste to achieve such feat.

The highly celebrated UK-based Ghanaian powerhouse vocalist and songwriter was nominated in the Arts and Culture category of the MTM National/UK Awards due to her deep musicality, powerful and fiery renditions that represents and celebrate the essential role of cultural diversity as a key driver for peace, empowerment and sustainable development.

The recognition reflects well on how Minister Yvonne has been showcasing delectable cultural artistry in her musical works and videos such as “Besuka” which has already won Best Video award in the UK and one of the newest additions, “Shidaa” featuring MOG Music. She uses music as a universal language to enhance cultural diversity that has also shaped intercultural dialogue in different countries.

Minister Yvonne’s works, indeed, are geared toward the protection and promotion of arts and culture.