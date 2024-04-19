Zaabu Zongo Residents Undergo Free Health Screening

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor

In a bid to promote community health awareness and provide essential medical services, the MIEA NECESSITADOS Foundation, in collaboration with the Ablekuma Central Municipal Health Directorate and St. Thomas Eye Hospital, organized a free health screening exercise for the residents of Abossay Okai Zaabu Zongo Community within the Ablekuma Central on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The event included screenings for blood sugar levels, eye examinations, tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria tests.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the turnout exceeded expectations, with over 250 individuals benefiting from the services provided.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise, the Health Information Officer for the Ablekuma Central Municipal Health Directorate, Agyemang Prempeh highlighted the significance of the health screening exercise, emphasizing the importance of proactive health checks to detect underlying health conditions early.

He urged the Ghanaian public, especially men, to prioritize their health and take advantage of such screening initiatives to monitor their well-being regularly.

Mr. Prempeh emphasized the prevalence of hidden health issues like hypertension and diabetes within communities and the necessity of early detection and treatment.

The officer in charge of the Outreach Program at St. Thomas Eye Hospital, Cindy Ayebi, commended the organizers for their efforts in promoting community health and encouraged continued collaboration to reach more individuals in need of medical assistance.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the event and provide eye care services to community members.

Founder and Executive Director of MIEA NECESSITADOS Foundation, Mispa Sekyibea Ampem Darko highlighted the foundation’s commitment to improving community health outcomes through initiatives like the free health screening exercise.

She underscored the importance of community support and encouraged individuals, organizations, and institutions to join hands in addressing health challenges faced by underserved populations.

“This exercise has been deemed successful owing to the wonderful support from our partners and we believe we can do more to reach out to several communities who need help given the necessary assistance.

I’m therefore appealing to all and sundry to come on board, join hands with us, and support a worthy cause so we can extend this exercise to cover hard-to-reach communities within the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana”.

The fruitful health screening event not only provided crucial medical services to the residents of Abossey Okai Zaabu Zongo but also highlighted the importance of proactive health management and community engagement in promoting overall well-being.

Such collaborative efforts serve as a beacon of hope for communities in need of vital healthcare services.