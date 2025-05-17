Zaato Links NDC Silence to Post-Mahama Leadership Rift

University of Ghana political scientist Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has framed the muted response of senior National Democratic Congress (NDC) figures to Sammy Gyamfi’s controversies as evidence of a deeper leadership struggle ahead of President John Mahama’s eventual exit.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Zaato alleged that factions aligned with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu are distancing themselves to position for future leadership roles.

“The silence around Gyamfi’s actions isn’t accidental. It reflects a battle over who replaces Mahama,” Zaato stated. He argued that Gyamfi, Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), has become a proxy in this contest: “Those not defending him belong to camps seeking to avoid association with perceived misconduct.”

Zaato described the controversy as symptomatic of broader tensions: “This is about internal cohesion. Sammy Gyamfi’s issue is just a symptom of a brewing leadership battle.” He emphasized that the NDC’s unity is being tested as factions strategize for a post-Mahama era, prioritizing political survival over public solidarity.

The remarks highlight growing speculation about succession plans within the NDC, particularly as Mahama’s tenure approaches its conclusion. While Gyamfi’s conduct has drawn criticism, Zaato’s analysis shifts focus to the party’s internal dynamics, where strategic silence may signal longer-term ambitions.