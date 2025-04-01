Zabarma Chief Urges Unity and Moderation in Eid Al-Fitr 2025 Celebrations

In an exclusive interview marking the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr 2025, Chief Musah Yahaya Yandu III, the Zabarma Chief of Greater Accra, called on Muslims to embrace the spiritual and communal essence of the festival while urging moderation, responsibility, and interfaith harmony.

Celebration Rooted in Faith and Tradition

Chief Yandu emphasized the significance of Eid as a culmination of Ramadan’s lessons in self-discipline and gratitude. “Eid is a time of happiness, reflected in our best attire and shared festivities. But it is also a reminder of the 30 days we spent abstaining from negative habits, like smoking or overindulgence,” he stated. Highlighting the importance of continuity, he encouraged elder Muslims to model exemplary behavior for younger generations: “Those who have celebrated 15, 25, or 40 Eids must guide the youth to uphold our traditions with mindfulness.”

Youth Advisory: Honor Your Parents, Avoid Recklessness

The Tradtional Leader issued a stern yet compassionate plea to young celebrants,

warning against reckless behaviour. “Do not end your life or disable yourself in the name of celebration. Your parents pray for your success daily—make them proud,” he urged. He further called on parents to proactively monitor their children: “If your child owns a motorbike, advise them before trouble comes. Leadership begins at home.”

Interfaith Unity: ‘Neighbours Are Family’

Reflecting on Ghana’s religious diversity, Chief Yandu underscored Prophet Muhammad’s teachings on communal harmony. “Our Prophet taught that neighbours are family, regardless of faith. Today, even our Christian brothers sent us goodwill messages. Ghana thrives when Muslims and non-Muslims celebrate together,” he remarked. He encouraged Muslims to extend Eid greetings to all, reinforcing national unity.

Legacy of Ancestral Prayers

In a poignant reflection on progress, the Chief linked Ghana’s development to the prayers of past generations. “Our forefathers prayed for our prosperity. Decades ago, land bought for 5 cedis now costs 50,000 cedis. Their dreams live through us,” he said, urging gratitude and collective responsibility.

As Greater Accra’s Muslim community gathers for prayers to break the feasting, Chief Yandu’s message resonates: Eid is not just a celebration of faith’s triumph but a call to build a harmonious, responsible society.

About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is a joyous and significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Here’s a summary of its key aspects:

Core Significance:

End of Ramadan: It marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

It’s a time of immense gratitude to Allah for the ability to observe the fast.

Celebration and Community:

Eid al-Fitr is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and community bonding.

It emphasizes sharing joy and expressing goodwill towards others.

Key Observances:

Eid Prayers: Muslims perform special congregational prayers, often held in large open spaces or mosques.

Zakat al-Fitr: A mandatory charitable donation given to the poor and needy before the Eid prayers, ensuring everyone can partake in the festivities.

Festive Gatherings: Families and friends come together to share meals, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other’s company.

Cultural Traditions:

Various cultures have unique traditions associated with Eid, including specific foods, decorations, and customs.

Timing: Lunar Calendar: Eid al-Fitr begins on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.Therefore, its date on the Gregorian calendar shifts each year.

2025 information:

Based on current information, Eid al-Fitr 2025 will begin the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025. In essence, Eid al-Fitr is a time of spiritual reflection, celebration, and communal harmony.