Zack Gh declares himself as the most accomplished actor, musician

Ghanaian artiste, Razak Amissah, popularly known as Zack Gh, says he is the most successful actor cum musician and remains unmatched in the entertainment industry.

Zack Gh has graced the entertainment industry for more than a decade, having featured on numerous top-notch film and musical projects as well as being a music label owner.

According to Zack Gh, he has passed through the various stages of being an entertainer, saying that he was the most successful actor and musician in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

“Doing both music and acting is not an easy venture. You must dedicate your time and be hardworking to become successful. I once managed a record label called BossNation, which brought up many artistes.

“I have acted and produced numerous award-winning movies, and I believe I am the most successful actor to venture into both acting and music,” he said.

When asked about his new music project, Zack Gh revealed that he recently dropped the “Shine” Extended Play (EP), which features a star-studded artiste line-up.

“This music project is one of the biggest so far, and I’m glad to feature some of Ghana’s finest musicians.

This is my time to shine, and I want to cement my position as a truly versatile act, and I urge my fans to go and stream and listen to some good music,” Zach Gh said.

Some artistes featured on the “Shine” EP include Ras Kuuku, Fameye, Kweku Flick, Strongman, Rashid Metal, and Apya, among many others.