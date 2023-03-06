Zaga Releases highly anticipated Debut EP, “Rhythm & Black”

Port-Harcourt-born singer Zaga debuts his highly anticipated EP, “Rhythm & Black”.

Kingsley Sunny Nwokocha commonly known by his stage name Zaga released his debut EP “ Rhythm & Black“ on the 3rd of March through his label MPMC under exclusive licensing to Afrisounds Ltd. Inspired by themes of love, money, and success – Rhythm & Black EP showcases the versatility and range of the rising Nigerian musician.

Consisting of 7 songs which were all recorded in Cape Town, South Africa where the artist is currently based, Zaga is determined to make his mark on the African music scene. Earlier this year, he released “Organize”, a mellow afrobeat single accompanied by a visualiser to set the tone for the year.

“Everything I have been through inspired me to write these songs, I just want to share more love and spread more positivity using my craft” said Zaga. He also went on to say that “ People can expect a lot more releases from me and my team MPMC – we have quite a lot we are working on. More afrobeats, afropop and R & B/Soul that is what listeners can expect on this EP”.

Anticipation around the emerging Nigerian singer’s release has been brewing as he will also be having a live

session at Selective Live in Cape Town – where he is set to perform the EP lives alongside a live band.

Rhythm & Black EP – Tracklist

1) Intro

2) Sinnerman

3) Temptation

4) Nbayin (Umbrella)

5) Ungowami

6) Killa

7) Last Night

Listen here: https://afrisounds.lnk.to/RHYTHMBLACK