Zaira Forson Wins Big At 3rd Africa Aquatics Swimming Championship

Zaira Forson made Ghana proud at the 3rd African Aquatics Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship.

The event was held at the University of Ghana, Legon Pool where she alone grabbed seven gold medals for her country.

In the Best Performance Awards (Female), she was third to 1st – Douillet, Ionnah (BEN) .. 582 WAqua points, 2nd – Drame, Mariama (SEN) .. 488 WAqua points and 3rd – Forson, Zaira (GHA) .. 479 WAqua points

The young pretty female super star was adjudged the Best Swimmer (Female)* 1st – Forson, Zaira (GHA) – 7g / 1s, 2nd – Douillet, Ionnah (BEN) – 4 g and 3rd – Kimiakigha, Peremoboere (NGR) – 3g

She led the Ghana team to be awarded as Best Team* (Female) 1st – Ghana – 7g / 3s, 2nd Benin – 4g and 3rd – Nigeria – 3g / 1b

The overall best team went to Nigeria because they did well in the male category. Best Team (Overall) 1st – Nigeria – 15g / 4s / 3b, 2nd – Ghana – 7g / 11s / 4b and 3rd – Benin – 7g / 1s / 1b.

Zaira Forson was fully supported by her parents who flew from Spain, Europe to come and give her the morale and guidance to succeed.

Mrs. Farida Alhassan, Vice President of Africa Aquatics Zone 2 and Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association as well as Administrative Manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee has commended the high class performance of Zaira Forson and prays that she qualifies to represents Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.