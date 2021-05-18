A community football tournament to unearth talent at Galilea in the Ga South municipality ended successfully with Morethink as champions.

This wonderful project was initiated by Mr. Zakmus, to unearth talents ably assisted by Amankwa Mireku formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak, and Rev Nana Amankwa.

There were eight teams that participated in the league. They are; Morethink, Soccer Ambassadors, All-Stars, Sandys FC, D’binji, Progen, TV3, and Cambodia.

At the end of fourteen weeks campaign, no one was left in doubt that Ghana never lacks talent.

The crowd was always fed with beautiful football and, hope future games will be more exciting.

Morethink defensive organisation and ruthless streak make them a very difficult team to beat and captain Tommy is a big part of that, but they also have a very strong possession game, to which Tommy is also crucial.

As a left-back, he is more than capable of bounding forward with the ball at feet and always seems to pick the right pass with unerring accuracy. This makes him Morethink’s go-to-guy for starting attacks from the back.

In football, a coach is considered to be a commodity who can be scrapped and replaced at the first sign of trouble, but these coaches will go far with the kind of job they are doing at this level.

“The boys have great potentials and never thought I will see such skills and, maturity here they will go far, Amankwa Mireku said.

In fact, we witnessed scintillating games at just ended Zakmus community league and, suitors will surely queue for some of these footballers in the future.

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko