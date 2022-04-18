Zakoli attack victims buried in Tamale

The eight Fulani herdsmen killed at Zakoli, a community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, have been buried in Tamale.

The bodies of the deceased were removed from the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary where Islamic prayers were said after which they were transported to the cemetery for burial on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Malam Osman, Alhaji Baako, Yahaya Jallo, Kadiru Jallo, Umar Jallo, Haruna Jallo, Saibu Wubi, and an unknown person.

Last Wednesday, April 13, some unknown persons besieged Zakoli, a nomadic settler community, and killed eight persons.

Four other people sustained gunshot injuries and have been receiving treatment at the Yendi Government Hospital.

Thatch-roofed houses, food crops and motorbikes were also destroyed.

It is not clear what triggered the attacks, but the Ghana News Agency gathered that it may be a possible retaliation to an earlier robbery attack, during which a teacher at Zagbang on the Yendi – Zabzugu Road, was killed.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented GHc60,000 to the bereaved families and the injured.

The Vice President made the presentation when he visited the community on Sunday to commiserate with the victims and the bereaved families.

Out of the GHc60,000 families of the eight deceased persons would each receive GHc5,000 for the burial rites while the four injured persons would also receive GHc5,000 each for their medical bills and upkeep.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that the Government would dispatch relief items within the week to the community to support the victims.

Naa Abukari Andani, the Chief of Zakoli, received the money for onward disbursement to the affected families the victims.

He demanded swift investigations into the attack to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators to ensure justice was served.