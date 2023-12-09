Zambia accredits 14 laboratories to international standard to improve medical diagnosis

Zambia has accredited 14 laboratories to ISO 15189, an international standard that specifies the requirements for quality and competence in medical laboratory environments, as part of the government’s efforts to ensure the highest standards and quality as well as reliability in medical diagnostic services, a senior government official said Friday.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the move to accredit the laboratories was a remarkable milestone in pursuit of excellence in diagnostic services.

“These accredited laboratories are a testament to our unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in diagnostic services,” she said at the start of a conference organized by the Biomedical Society of Zambia.

The conference is being held under the theme “Latest advances in laboratory medicine: the role of emerging technologies in supporting patient care.”

The official said an additional 14 laboratories were actively engaged in the certification program, adding that the ministry was pursuing the establishment of calibration laboratories and a local external quality assessment program.

According to her, the government was committed to improving laboratory medicine and research in support of public health and patient treatment, adding that laboratories were the cornerstone of medical diagnosis and treatment.

“To ensure the accuracy and reliability of test results, it is imperative that we maintain strong and comprehensive laboratory regulations,” she said, noting that the government was dedicated to creating an environment where patients and healthcare providers could trust the outcomes of laboratory tests.

The government, she said, was increasing the number of personnel in laboratories with the recruitment of 533 technologists and 44 scientists last year while more biomedical laboratory professionals will be recruited.

She further said the government was investing in modern laboratory facilities by equipping them with state-of-the-art equipment to keep pace with the rapid advancements in technology.