Zambia Airports Corporation Limited renews trust in Thales with a 3-year agreement for safer skies

Leveraging its expertise and extensive experience, Thales offers top-notch maintenance services, including frequent diagnostics for its STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radar solutions, as well as its TopSky-ATC system, ensuring that all solutions supplied to ZACL remain up-to-date and high-performing.

This maintenance contract offers comprehensive support from Thales, encompassing both preventive and corrective maintenance. It includes electronic repairs services for STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radars and software corrections for TopSky-ATC systems, ensuring full visibility on the maintenance budget with fixed pricing.

Mmakgomo MOKGOHLOA, Thales Sales manager and Mrs. Matakala NGOZA, Managing Director at ZACL

Thales will provide STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radars with annual health checks, vibration analysis and quarterly on site visits to anticipate issues and ensure optimal performance. TopSky-ATC systems will benefit four preventive maintenance checks by year and three annual visits by technical and operational support teams to conduct deeper checks. Both these solutions will be supported with unlimited hardware repairs.

The proximity site dedicated support team will guarantee quick and streamlined repair process with a guaranteed turn-around-time, and the possibility for ZACL to remain informed on ongoing processes through the Thales Customer Online web portal, ensuring high transparency level.

“With this contract, we are not just strengthening our trusted collaboration with ZACL, we are also teaming up to create tomorrow’s airspace, safer for everyone.” said Cyril Einaudi, Director, ATM Turnkey Segment, Thales.

“This agreement and collaboration entail ZACL’s continued provision of a reliable, safe and efficient Air Traffic Management (ATM) system that meets our stakeholder values, while enhancing our business continuity strategy of providing continuous Air Navigation Services in addition to strengthening Air Safety and airspace capacity.” declared Ngoza Matakala, Managing Director, ZACL.