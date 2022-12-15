Zambia and Egypt sign MoU on ICT cooperation

Zambia and Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

Zambia’s science and technology minister and Egypt’s communications and information technology minister signed the MoU on behalf of their respective governments, according to a release.

According to the release, the key areas of cooperation under the agreement will include digital transformation, postal service, institutional capacity building, human capacity building and skills development, artificial intelligence, e-learning, digital inclusion, and international infrastructure.

The MoU will be valid for five years and subject to renewal. Enditem