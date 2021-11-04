Zambia and Zimbabwe call for furthering of relations

The Zambian government on Wednesday said it was determined to further strengthen the existing cordial relations with Zimbabwe.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda said this was important for the mutual benefit of the two neighboring countries.

Speaking when Zimbabwe High Commissioner to Zambia Charity Charamba paid a courtesy call on her, the Zambian minister said the two countries have continued to stand together on many fronts aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe do not only share a common border but also a common heritage, and a common future that is anchored on peace and development,” she said.

The Zambian minister further called for close collaboration between her ministry and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe to enhance the flow of information between the two countries.

This, she added, would not only cement the relations but also facilitate the growth of the media and information sector between the two countries.

On her part, the Zimbabwean envoy said her country will forever cherish the sacrifice by the Zambian people during Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

According to her, there was a need to enhance the bilateral relations currently managed under the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defense and Security Cooperation. Enditem